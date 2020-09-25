Emma Wilkinson reports

A 10pm curfew passed off largely without incident in Sheffield last night but many remain sceptical about how effective the policy will be in curbing the spread of coronavirus. The government says the curfew strikes a balance between protecting businesses and public health, with the Prime Minister adding: "the evidence shows that the spread of the disease does tend to happen later at night, when more alcohol has been consumed.” But many hospitality business leaders say they have not seen the scientific evidence which supports closing at 10pm and have questioned the effectiveness of such a measure.Sam Feeley, a promoter at The Leadmill in Sheffield, says the curfew essentially cuts the venue's revenue in half as they are now only able to run one event per night, as opposed to two.

I think this will actually just bring things forward for a lot of people and I expect you will see a lot more people out drinking in the afternoons. I actually think we are providing an important service here because we have so many safety measures in place but this curfew could push people more towards house parties which are much less safe Sam Feeley, The Leadmill

The Leadmill, Sheffield

A number of revellers told us they did believe that a 10pm closing time would reduce alcohol consumption and therefore close contact between people - particularly among working people who can't go to venues earlier in the day.However we were told multiple times by students that they were aware of gatherings of more than six people taking place in flats and houses. But many also said they felt people attending illegal parties were in the minority and that students were being unfairly blamed for increasing infection rates.

Critics of the government's curfew policy also say it is much harder to police rule-breaking in private homes than it is in licenced venues.

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, says the country is in a very difficult place and that a range of measures have to be introduced to try and slow the spread. However, he says with limited police resources, individual responsibility will be crucial."Any officer who responds to a coronavirus-related incident is being pulled away from something else. Police will be responding to this in the way they have throughout - by trying to persuade people to do the right thing and taking action if people willfully refuse to comply," he said."But the public, the venues, the licencing authorities all have to do their part to make this work because this is potentially going to go on for six months."Sheffield councillor Jim Steinke believes pubs, bars and restaurants should not be open at all.He said: "I think we have to be realistic about how serious this pandemic is and that the nature of the activities in many hospitality venues is problematic when it comes to the virus spreading. "I know many pubs have managed this very well, but I think the nature of people coming together in these places makes it risky. And I think those risks outweigh the benefits of keeping the pubs open."But industry leaders say there is little evidence that infections are spreading greatly in such places and they fear this curfew alone could lead to the demise of many cultural and entertainment venues.