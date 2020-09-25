The Government is expected to announce that people in Leeds will be banned from meeting with other households from midnight tonight (25 September), Leeds City Council has said.

The new restrictions are set to be announced later today, following a large rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the area.

The measures introduced are expected to be kept in line with other local restrictions currently in place in other parts of across West Yorkshire, in Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford.

It comes as Leeds Council has announced that transmission of the virus is 'widespread' and 'growing' across the city.

Official weekly coronavirus figures provided by the Government show that the rate of infection in the city over the last seven days (18 - 25 September) has been 98.5 positive cases per 100,00 people.

Leeds City Council have said a 'simple way' to determine whether or not individuals will be affected by the expected restrictions is if a household's bin is collected by the Leeds authority.

What are the restrictions expected to be introduced?

No meeting other households at home or in a garden.

In pubs, restaurants and in public spaces it is the advice that households do not mix.

Exemptions will apply to support bubbles and childcare.

The 'rule of six' and 10pm closures to the hospitality sector will remain the same

Around 780,000 people are expected to be affected by the restrictions, which are predicted to be announced later today (25 September) by the Government.