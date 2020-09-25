Rise in number of coronavirus cases across Lincolnshire

There have been 46 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, pushing the tally above 500 for the month.

There has also been one death reported in the county's hospitals.

Government data showed cases of COVID-19 in Lincolnshire increased by 25, with 10 new cases in North Lincolnshire, and 11 in North East Lincolnshire.

It means there have been 541 cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire so far in September.

Nationally, cases increased by 6,634 to 416,363, while deaths increased by 40 to 41,902.

On 24 September, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust confirmed a coronavirus-related death at one of its facilities.

It is the second death this week and the fourth this month.

There were no further hospital deaths confirmed for Greater Lincolnshire Hospitals in NHS figures on Thursday.

The government's own tally, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county, also saw no further deaths.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announce new support employers, and employees, during the pandemic including a new job support scheme.

Latest coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire:

4,313 cases (up 46)

3,116 in Lincolnshire (up 25)

895 in North Lincolnshire (up 10)

302 in North East Lincolnshire (up 11)

392 deaths (no change)

268 from Lincolnshire (up one)

89 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

35 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 270 hospital deaths (up one)

145 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

4 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)