Police seek trio in connection with Lincoln assault

Lincolnshire Police want to speak to three people who they say may have information about an assault at a pub in Lincoln in July.

On Saturday, 4th July, four men were involved in an altercation with a member of door staff at The Mailbox pub, before one member of the group spat on him.

Officers say identifying the three individuals pictured may help with their investigation.

If you have information, please contact Lincolnshire Police quoting Incident 258 of 4th July.