Video report by Chris Kiddey

A trainee teacher from Worksop has been left stranded in Italy after testing positive for Covid-19 six weeks in a row.

Quinn Paczesny, 20, had been teaching at a summer school with his two friends, when they came down with Covid-19 symptoms last month.

After the first positive test in mid-August, the trio have been tested weekly at a quarantining facility - and are yet to receive a negative result.

They have also been told that they cannot leave the country until they produce two negative tests.

At home in Worksop, Quinn's parents say they are worried for the mental health of their son. They have also sought the help of their local MP to help get Quinn home.