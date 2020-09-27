Wedding industry businesses bracing themselves for more Covid-19 restrictions
Bentley Hotel and Spa, South Hykeham
Businesses in the wedding industry say they are increasingly struggling to see how they will survive with yet more Covid-19 restrictions.
From tomorrow (Monday 28th September) the number of people allowed at weddings will drop to 15.
It has left many couples having to make last-minute decisions about guest lists.
For venues, like the Bentley Hotel & Spa in South Hykeham, it has meant further cancellations and requests for refunds.