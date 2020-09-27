York teenager dies after taking illegal drugs

A 15 year-old-boy from York has died in hospital after taking illegal drugs, according to North Yorkshire Police.

The teenager, from the New Earswick area of the city, was found by a member of the public in an alley off Hospital Fields Road in York shortly before 4am this morning.

Police say they believe the boy was with a group of others who were also taking illegal drugs.

Six people between the ages of 14 and 37 have been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences.

They remain in police custody at this time.

Anyone who saw a group of teenagers in the area in early hours of this morning is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the force control room.