Heartbreak for couples and venues as wedding guest limit cut to 15

Report by Emma Wilkinson

A couple from Lincolnshire have spoken of the agonising decision about who to ban from their wedding after the legal limit on the number of guests allowed was halved.

Jade Horsefield and Steve Gilbert had originally intended to have 175 friends and family for their big day in South Hykeham.

They were later forced to cut the guest list to 30 when coronavirus restrictions were tightened.

But just days before the event, that number was further reduced to 15 amid concern about a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Jade said: "It was just so painful to think, what do we do now? I just cried."

Carole Wootton, from the Bentley Hotel and Spa where the wedding is taking place, said she had shed tears over the impact on the business.