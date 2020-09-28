Kittens rescued from giant washing machined at Hull factory

Five kittens were rescued from impending disaster after they were found in a plastic tray that was about to be put through a giant washing machine at a factory in Hull.

The litter were discovered by a staff member at Cranswick Foods in Preston, where temperatures are kept at around freezing.

It is thought they had been left in a tray by their mother – a feral cat – while she went to look for food.

It is not known how long they were inside the factory, but they were spotted just as the tray was about to go through the industrial washer.

A worker put them in a gilet to keep warm until staff from Cats Protection arrived.

Now four weeks old, the kittens – named Tigger, Buttons, Socks, Harry and Guinness – are recovering and are due to be rehomed.