Landowner fined £10,000 over wedding with 'up to 300 guests' at farm in Leeds

A landowner has been fined £10,000 for holding a wedding for up to 300 people in Leeds.

The event, in New Farnley on Saturday, took place on the day new restrictions were introduced limiting social contact in the city.

West Yorkshire Police said they received a number of calls on Saturday evening about a celebration taking place in a marquee on land at Scarecrow Farm, in Whitehall Road, with reports of between 100 and 300 people present.

One caller reported a fight taking place.

The force said officers found a large number of people enjoying loud music around a marquee in woods as well as vehicles continuing to enter the site.

They blockaded the entrance and dispersed the guests and later seized two industrial-size generators that had been used for the event.

A 49-year-old man was reported for summons for holding a gathering of more than 30 people in breach of coronavirus legislation.

Leeds district commander, Chief Superintendent Damien Miller said: "This large-scale event was an absolutely blatant breach of the coronavirus restrictions that are in place to keep our communities safe from this ongoing threat to public health.

"It is even more appalling that it came only the day after widespread media coverage highlighting the increased restrictions in Leeds that have been put in place to address recent rises in the district’s coronavirus rates.

“Everyone should know by now what is expected of them, and no-one can be in any doubt that large gatherings such as this are completely unacceptable."

The number of people allowed to attend weddings has now been limited to 15.