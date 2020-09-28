A man was saved by his dog from being hit by a train as he attempted to cross a railway line in East Yorkshire while wearing headphones.

The driver of the Northern train said he was travelling at 65mph when he spotted the man walk through the gate of the Snuff Mill Lane level crossing in Cottingham earlier this month.

He said: "I blew my horn and he didn’t react to it and carried on crossing. I then put the brake into emergency while continuously blowing the horn."

Despite the driver's actions the man continued to cross and was within six feet of the train when his dog pulled on the lead, making him stop.

Richard Hayden, level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “This incident at Snuff Mill Lane level crossing is shocking, and it’s clear the pedestrian was not paying attention and did not hear the warnings. The consequences could have been fatal if it wasn’t for the man’s dog pulling on the lead.

“We have carried out work at this crossing to improve safety, but it’s crucial that people stop, look and listen. They should concentrate and cross quickly and directly when it is safe to do so. It’s easy to get distracted by music, and the safest option is to remove your headphones when approaching level crossings.”