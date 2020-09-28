Police were attacked with bottles, bricks and fireworks as they tried to break up an illegal gathering in Castelford.

Officers were called to The Green on Friday evening following reports that around 100 people had congregated on The Green.

But the crowd continued to grow, with around 500 people present at one point.

Police said some threw missiles and a vehicle was set on fire. There were also reports of criminal damage throughout the evening and of bikes being driven antisocially.

A 19-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police's assistant chief constable Tim Kingsman said: "Our priority remains the safety of the public and stopping the spread of Coronavirus.

"This is a shared effort and we all need to play our part and adhere to the restrictions in place.

"We have been working with our colleagues in local authorities and public health to explain the dangers of the virus, but Friday night’s events go against all the hard work from our communities in attempting to stop the spread."

The incident comes despite the threat of fines of up to £10,000 for people organising illegal gatherings and £100 for those attending.

Mr Kingsman added: “I would urge people thinking about organising or attending events such as Friday night’s to seriously consider the impact of your actions.

"Not only are you putting yourself in danger, but also you are putting your family, friends, wider community and our officers at risk. You are also breaking the law and risk being fined and arrested."