Leeds council bosses are warning the Government that the hospitality sector is at risk of collapse unless coronavirus restrictions are reviewed.

The city's leaders have joined forces with Liverpool and Manchester to write a letter to the Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The three councils say restrictions are threatening a "huge, disproportionate" economic impact.

The city bosses said hotel occupancy was down to 30% and footfall had dropped by up to 70%.

In the letter, they said: "The stark reality is that these businesses are facing the prospect of a complete decimation in trade, not just in the short term but as we look ahead to the sector's traditional lifeblood of the Christmas period and almost certainly continuing into spring/summer of next year which we know with certainty will result in mass market failure, huge levels of redundancies and depleted and boarded up high streets."

Credit: Leeds City Council

Guidance in place in the cities advises people not to mix with other households but the council leaders said it was "unenforceable" as well as being "contradictory and confusing".

They called on the ministers to make the advice law, and compensate businesses with a package of support, or allow mixing within the "rule of six" in controlled environments.

A new law banning the mixing of households in public spaces, including pubs and restaurants, was announced for parts of the north east of England on Monday but it remains advice rather than law for many other areas in the north.

The city leaders also called for the Government to review the 10pm curfew and engage with local authorities and businesses to discuss considerations in advance.

The Government says it is constantly monitoring infection rates across the country and will take targeted action where neccesary, while working closely with local leaders and public health teams.