A quarter of Lincolnshire tourism businesses fear they may have to make redundancies because of the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

A fifth of those surveyed by Visit Lincoln also said being closed during lockdown meant they'd lost a hundred per cent of their income. Now the tourism body is lobbying the government for more support for venues and attractions in the area.

The Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa lost £1million in sales during lockdown. The director of the hotel, Emma Brealey, says the team is having to be imaginative to ensure there are no staff redundancies.

Autumn, ordinarily we would be very events driven. We would be doing lots of squadron reunion parties, lots of dinner parties for numbers north of 100. Obviously those can't take pace now, so there is a concern over what we fill those holes in the order book with, but that's what being enterprising is about, we need to be imaginative and creative. Emma Brealey, Director at Petwood Hotel

Watch: Michael Billington reports from Lincolnshire.

Meanwhile, council leaders in York say they need 25 million pounds to counter the effects of the pandemic, including the impact on its tourism sector.

City of York Council is calling on the government to 'Back York' to drive recovery in the region.

Despite having the third largest increase in footfall since restrictions were eased, the councils says the tourism industry badly needs help.

The Lord Mayor of York, Janet Looker says city has suffered from a lack in overseas visitors.

She explained:

"You really do miss them and I don't know quite what the long term impact is going to be because travel still is very challenging. Janet Looker, Lord Mayor of York

She added: "Quarantine is making people very anxious I think and it's making foreign visitors very anxious about travelling."