Covid-19 testing unit set up at Ulster Yarns textile mill in Dewsbury after staff test positive
A mobile coronavirus testing unit is being set up at a textile manufacturer in Dewsbury after a number of staff there tested positive for Covid-19.
Kirklees Council and Public Health England are working with Ulster Yarns following the outbreak at its Ravensthorpe Mills site, which the council says is of "very low" risk to local residents.
The company will remain open with reduced staff numbers.
According to a statement on behalf of Kirklees Council, Public Health England and Ulster Yarns, the staff who tested positive are now recovering at home.
The statement adds:
Anyone else who may have come into contact with the cases outside of work will be followed up by NHS Test and Trace - they may be advised to self-isolate for 14 days. While the risk to residents from this outbreak is very low, everyone in Kirklees should continue to socially distance, wash hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water and get tested if they have symptoms.