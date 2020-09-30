A mobile coronavirus testing unit is being set up at a textile manufacturer in Dewsbury after a number of staff there tested positive for Covid-19.

Kirklees Council and Public Health England are working with Ulster Yarns following the outbreak at its Ravensthorpe Mills site, which the council says is of "very low" risk to local residents.

The company will remain open with reduced staff numbers.

According to a statement on behalf of Kirklees Council, Public Health England and Ulster Yarns, the staff who tested positive are now recovering at home.

The statement adds: