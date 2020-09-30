Eight members of staff and nine pupils at a high school in Pontefract have tested positive for Covid-19.

Wakefield Council says it is working with St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School and Sixth Form College and Public Health England to help limit the spread of the virus.

Anna Hartley, Wakefield’s Director of Public Health, said:

We are working closely with St Wilfrid’s, providing support and advice, following eight members of staff and nine pupils testing positive. “We would like to thank the school for their quick actions to identify cases, as well as those that they have been in close contact with, and asking them all to self-isolate. Anna Hartley, Wakefield’s Director of Public Health

She added: “We understand that parents may be concerned, but please be reassured that the risk to pupils is low and all necessary steps and precautions, including enhanced cleaning, have taken place.

"Although the figures may sound high, it is less than 1% of the school population that has currently been affected.

"The school remains open as usual to Years 7, 8, 9 and 11 and we will continue to provide support, in line with the latest government advice, to ensure the safety of students and staff."

Due to reduced staffing levels caused by staff having to self-isolate, the school has temporarily closed years 10, 12 and 13. Pupils in these year groups have been told they do not need to self-isolate unless they have already been directed to do so.

Lesley Fitton, Trust CEOs explained:

Senior Leaders from the Trust and St Wilfrid’s have worked quickly to identify, report and respond to the current situation, in accordance with current government guidance. “Robust systems, processes and control measures are under constant review to help us reduce the transmission, as well as support staff and students within our school environment. Lesley Fitton, Trust CEO

She continued: "We aim to support all of our students to access a balanced education and curriculum, not only to support their academic attainment but to ensure their mental health and wellbeing remains a key focus during these challenging times.

"In terms of maintaining academic support for our young people, we have a system in place to adapt learning and maximise the opportunities for students to learn remotely from home."

