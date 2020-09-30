Wakefield Council is expecting the district to be added to the government's 'area of concern' list following an increase in Covid-19 cases.

According to the council, cases have risen significantly, anticipated to be in the region of 70 per 100,000 people testing positive this week, compared to last week when it was 37.4.

The council's leader, Cllr Denise Jeffery, is urging everyone to "act now".

It is crucial that everyone must act now and follow the important guidance in place. We all need to play our part to protect not only ourselves, but all of those around us, from this virus. If we don’t, the harsh reality is that it will affect others, causing more infections, more hospital admissions and inevitably and sadly more deaths. Cllr Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council

She added: "With such a serious increase in cases, tighter lockdown measures will soon be unavoidable unless we all continue play our part.

"So I urge everyone to please remember the simple steps of hand washing regularly, wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and limiting our contact with those outside of our household."

People living in the Wakefield district are being encouraged to follow the following guidelines:

Wear a face covering, if you can, in any enclosed public space

Maintain social distancing, wherever possible

Avoid any hugging or close contact with anyone outside your household

Avoid car sharing with anyone outside your household, if you can

Maintain regular handwashing

Stick to six – no social gatherings of more than six people indoors or outdoors.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said:

The situation in the district has reached a pivotal point – we’ve seen a significant increase in cases and a rise in hospital admissions. “We all must all take immediate action to protect ourselves and others from the very real threat of COVID-19. If we don’t, we will have much tougher restrictions imposed on our lives, just as we are seeing in neighbouring areas. Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health, Wakefield

It's the second time the Wakefield district has been listed as an ‘area of concern,’ after it was put on the watchlist in mid-July until earlier this month.

The council says it's awaiting confirmation about whether any restriction will be imposed.

What is an area of concern?

An area of concern is the lowest level on Public Health England's watchlist, but extra precautions are likely because they display some of the highest rates of new infection in the country.

In these cases the local council will take action. For example they might do more testing in care homes or work with communities they have identified as higher risk.