Firefighters called in to rescue swan trapped in lock gates in Mexborough

A swan has been rescued in Mexborough after getting herself stuck between the wooden slats of a lock gate.

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue joined the RSPCA to help free the bird from Swinton Lock, off Ferry Boat Lane on Friday 25 September after a member of the public spotted the swan in trouble.

RSPCA Inspector Sara Jordan said:

The poor swan had got herself well and truly wedged between the metal and the wood of the lock gate. Her wing was stuck between the slats and she could hardly move. “We think perhaps she had entered another swan’s territory and had been fleeing attack when she got herself stuck. I couldn’t have rescued this poor bird without the help of the fire services and their technical equipment. RSPCA Inspector Sara Jordan

The swan was trapped at Swinton Lock Credit: RSPCA

She added:

We are extremely grateful to the fire services for helping us. Using their pneumatic spreader tool, we managed to create enough room for me to gently push her trapped wing backwards and ease her out. She was checked over at the vets who found that thankfully there were no broken bones, just some soft tissue damage. RSPCA Inspector Sara Jordan

The bird is now recovering at RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire before being released back into the wild.