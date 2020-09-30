A beloved grandad who died when he was hit by a car lay undiscovered at the roadside for 12 hours after a police search of the area failed to spot his body, an inquest heard.

John Webb, 74, died after he was struck by a car in Brampton-en-le-Morthern, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on the night of 18 February.But his body was not found until the driver returned to the scene the following morning, despite reporting the collision to police immediately.An inquest heard that Deborah Cook rang 999 to report that she had hit something in the dark but she wasn't sure what.Doncaster Coroner's Court heard that a police officer went to the scene on Long Road and searched the area but told the driver it was likely she had hit a deer.Mrs Cook went back to check the scene the next morning, on 19 February 19 to see if she could put her mind at ease. It was then that Mr Webb's body was found in a ditch at the side of the road.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Webb, who had Alzheimer's disease and dementia, had died from multiple injuries.Coroner Louise Slater heard that Mr Webb had previously been found out walking on his own in a disoriented state and was receiving care at home three times a day.His carer, Julie Harris, last saw him just after 4pm on 18 February. When she returned just before 7pm he wasn't at home.

Mr Webb was walking down Long Road when he was hit be a car

Three motorists recalled seeing Mr Webb walking down Long Road, which had no footpaths or streetlights, at around 8pm that evening wearing dark clothing.Mrs Cook, also a carer, told the inquest: "I was driving on the road that I know as the straight mile and I had my full beam on as it was pitch black."I always turn my full beam off on the bad bend and I could see a car coming towards me. As it came past me I put by full beam back on and I just heard a bang."I didn't see anything, I didn't know what I had hit."Mrs Cook then told the court she pulled up at the side of the road and called 999, her workplace, and her husband to tell them what had happened.Mrs Cook said: "When the police officer arrived she asked me what had happened.

"I explained that I had hit something but I didn't know what, all I saw was something brown in the corner of my windscreen."The officer got out her torch and she had a look down the road and said she found where the impact was as there was some debris on the road."She said that she didn't find anything else and it was more than likely a deer that I had hit."I asked her if she was sure and she went to have another look again and she came back to say she again couldn't see anything and she was happy that I probably hit a deer or some sort of animal."Her torch had run out of battery so she said she would drive her car up and down with the beam on to check again."She said that we needed to arrange recovery of my car and she got the insurance number for me and she said that she had to go."But the court heard that Mrs Cook did not sleep that night and her sister, Zoe Lowe, offered to take her back to the scene the next morning for another look to help put her mind at ease.In a statement read out in court, Ms Lowe said: "I sent her a Facebook message in the morning to ask if she was OK and she said that she had not slept all night."I asked if she was in pain or worried and she replied worried so I offered to take her back to the scene to have a look to put her mind at ease."When we got there I noticed some debris still on the road we walked a little further past it when Deborah cried out: 'He's there' and there was a body of a man in the ditch."Police and ambulance were called to the scene."Mr Webb, who lived in nearby North Anston, was described as a “lovable rogue who always lived life to the full”.Mrs Slater adjourned the inquest for more evidence to be gathered from South Yorkshire Police. It is expected to resume in a few months time.