A man from Huddersfield has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 42-year-old Richard Astin in 2019.

Sean Anthony Waterhouse, 40, of Buckden Court was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday 30 September for the murder of Mr Astin on New Hey Road in the early hours of March 26 2019.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 19 years after pleading guilty to murder and also wounding Mr Astin with intent in a previous incident on 21 March.

At around 2.21am on 26 March, police were called to New Hey Road to reports of a male being stabbed there.

Mr Astin was found unresponsive after suffering a single knife wound to the chest.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but died as a result of his injuries.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, Senior Investigating Officer, said:

We welcome the sentence handed down to Waterhouse for the brutal murder of Mr Astin in March last year. “He stabbed his victim to the chest in the street after taking him to get cash to pay a debt, and then left him, having inflicted what proved to be a non-survivable injury to Mr Astin’s heart. Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, Senior Investigating Officer

He added: "This case illustrates how the use of knives can have absolutely deadly consequences and we hope the sentence is of some comfort to Mr Astin’s family."