Watch: Michael Billington's report

One of East Yorkshire's best known tourist attractions, The Deep, fears it could take a decade to recover from the financial effects of the Coronavirus.

The Hull-based attraction saw visitor income stop overnight, when it had to close during lockdown. It says it was haemorrhaging thousands of pounds every day, to feed the animals and keep the aquarium running. It even had to cut jobs for the first time in its history.

Credit: PA Images

The Deep's CEO, Katy Duke is concerned there will be little if any of their one and a half million pounds of reserves left by next spring.

She explained: "It's been incredibly tough. We've had to go through our very first redundancy process in 18, 19 years of operation and that was gutting, absolutely gutting to have to go through that. It is all about survival and I genuinely hope that we knuckle down and we get on with just grinning and bearing it through the winter months so we can start afresh in March or so next year."

Meanwhile, in South Yorkshire, Gulliver's Theme Park Resort in Rotherham has had to more than halve the number of guests it has through its doors each day and take on more staff to help keep them safe.

Watch Katie Oscroft's report

The brand new attraction was scheduled to have its grand opening just when lockdown was announced.

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver's Theme Park Resort said: "It was absolutely killing us because all we could see was what little reserves we had got, just disappearing out, because suddenly we didn't just have to deal with suppliers we were having to pay back, we had a lot of people who had already pre-booked that all wanted refunds.

"Suddenly money just disappeared and if we hadn't have had the furlough scheme, I don't know what we would have done."

At Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, visitors play a vital part, as money generated is used to care for the animals.

Kim Wilkins, carnivore team leader at the park explained: "These are living breathing beings. We were desperate for the support of our customers coming back.

"If we lost them from captivity that is a huge hole in the breeding programme we lose that genetic diversity so all of that work that has gone in for generations into zoo population would have been at risk and it have been horrific to have lost that."