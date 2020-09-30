Watch: David Hirst's report.

Nightclub owners in our region have warned the industry faces collapse, with many venues possibly having to close for good, if they don't receive a lifeline from the government.

The industry fears thousands of jobs could be lost when the furlough scheme comes to an end in a month's time.

Paul Kinsey owns eight nightclubs, six of them in our region, in Sheffield, Harrogate, Lincoln and Leeds.

So far, he's had to lay off or cancel the contracts of more than half of his 230 staff members.

He says:

The only reason we are closed is purely because of government dictum, and therefore we're in stark contrast to people who are actually sat out there taking the benefit whilst they're still allowed to trade. Paul Kinsey, nightclub owner

When asked if his business would close if it doesn't get a lifeline soon, he added: "Every nightclub business in this country will be gone by the end of October."

The treasury says it's doing all it can to help, with its new Jobs Support Scheme designed to protect jobs.

Employment Minister, Alok Sharma explained: