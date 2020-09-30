Police launch investigation after fatal collision between lorry and pedestrian in Heckmondwike
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Heckmondwike on the morning of Wednesday 30 September.
Police were called by the ambulance service to attend an incident in which a white Volvo lorry had been in collision with a man in his 70s.
The collision happened near Fulton Foods in the Market Place at just before 8.30am.
Despite receiving medical attention, the man was confirmed to have died at the scene.
Road closures were put in place and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the incident.
DS Alison Webb of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said:
We are conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of this collision which has sadly resulted in the death of a pedestrian. I would ask anyone who saw the collision, the white Volvo lorry or the man just prior to the collision, or who has any dashcam footage of what took place to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 329 of 30th September.