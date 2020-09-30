West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Heckmondwike on the morning of Wednesday 30 September.

Police were called by the ambulance service to attend an incident in which a white Volvo lorry had been in collision with a man in his 70s.

The collision happened near Fulton Foods in the Market Place at just before 8.30am.

Despite receiving medical attention, the man was confirmed to have died at the scene.

Road closures were put in place and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the incident.

DS Alison Webb of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: