Bus crashes through garage of house in Leeds
Emergency services are at the scene of a bus crash in the Cross Gates area of Leeds.
Police were called to Smeaton Approach at 7.15am on Thursday 1 October to reports a bus had crashed into a wall and garage.
Officers say there are no reports of any injuries.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said:
Enquiries are continuing at the scene with the emergency services and a road closure remains in place. This is expected to be on for a few hours while recovery work continues and motorists are advised to avoid the area.