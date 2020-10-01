Firefighters tackle 'severe' blaze at Haltemprice Crematorium in Hull

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at Haltemprice Crematorium in Willerby in Hull.

Crews from Humberside Fire & Rescue Service are tackling the fire in the roof space of the chapel at the crematorium.

Four fire engines were initially sent to the scene and firefighters have described the blaze as "severe".

Credit: Tandem Funerals

At just past 11am, Humberside Fire & Rescue Tweeted to say they have six fire engines are now in attendance, as well as an aerial appliance.