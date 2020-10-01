Five Doncaster welders jailed for breaking self-isolation rules in Isle of Man

Five key workers from Doncaster, who travelled to the Isle of Man for work, have been sentenced to two weeks in prison for breaking self-isolation rules.

Christopher Lafayette, aged 62, Jack Smith, aged 18, Michael Smith, aged 43, Robbie Rhodes, aged 18, and Luke Fletcher, aged 22, arrived on the island on Tuesday 29 September to work on Manx Electric Railway.

After leaving the Sea Terminal, the welders stopped at Tesco, before heading to Mcdonalds, instead of going straight to their hotel.

The men were handed their sentences on Thursday 1 October.