North Yorkshire Police has named the driver who died following a collision at Elvington Airfield, as 47 year-old Zef Eisenberg.

The Maximuscle founder is best known for his daredevil challenges, breaking over 40 records, building and driving extreme bikes and cars.

In a statement, police said:

Shortly after 4.30pm on 1 October 2020 police were called to a serious vehicle incident at Elvington Airfield near York. The incident occurred during a British Land Speed record attempt and the driver, 47 year-old Zef Eisenberg tragically died at the scene. Officers attended with the ambulance service and an investigation is ongoing. North Yorkshire Police

An investigation has been launched following the fatal collision at the airfield near York on Thursday afternoon.

Police, fire and emergency services were at the scene on Thursday night.

Motorsport UK has issued the following statement: "Motorsport UK is deeply saddened to confirm Zef Eisenberg as the driver who lost his life in the fatal accident at Elvington Airfield yesterday afternoon."Zef, aged 47, was a Guernsey-based businessman, television presenter, and a much-loved member of the motorsport community. An ultra-speed motorbike racer, he achieved numerous land speed records for motorbike and car. "Over the past decade, Zef amassed over 70 British, World, UKTA, ACU and Guinness speed records with bikes, cars, and quads. In May 2019, he received the Simms Medal in honour of his outstanding contribution to motoring innovation by the Royal Automobile Club. "Yesterday at Elvington Airfield, Zef was attempting to break the British Land Speed Record in a Porsche 911 Turbo S, at an event organised by Straightliners Ltd/UKTA. At 1630, the car went out of control at high speed at the end of a run. Local police and ambulance crews attended, however the driver tragically died at the scene. "Zef leaves behind his partner Mirella D’Antonio and two children. "Motorsport UK will respect and be guided by the wishes of the Eisenberg family in relation to the release of further personal information. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time. "As the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport, Motorsport UK together with the event organiser and the local police, has begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Further information will be provided once the initial findings of the investigation are available. "The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport UK and within the UK motorsport community continue to be with Zef Eisenberg's family, the organisers of the event, and other members of the motorsport community who were present at Elvington Airfield."