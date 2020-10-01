P&O Ferries is planning to permanently scrap its route between Hull and the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, according to the RMT union.

On Wednesday 30 September, it's understood staff were told of the plans to close the crossing entirely.

P&O Ferries has been carrying passengers between the two ports since the early 2000s.

As a result of the closure, more than 140 jobs could be lost at the firm, which has struggled financially as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Darren Procter from the union believes the age of the Pride of York and Bruges vessels a long with the effects of coronavirus has played a contributing factor in plans to close the route.

He explained:

They're older vessels, they've been in layup, the maintenance, the cost to upkeep them and obviously the future predictions in terms of travel have been a contributing factor to the decision made by P&O but that obviously doesn't help the sea farers on that particular vessel. Darren Procter, National Secretary, RMT

A P&O Ferries spokesperson said: