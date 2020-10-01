Ninety-five jobs at risk at engineering firm Sheffield Forgemasters

Sheffield Forgemasters has announced plans to cut ninety-five jobs across all levels of the business, blaming reduced demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosses at the engineering firm say shelving a seventh of their workforce is an ''unavoidable'' consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak.

But, the Community Union believes the move highlights the precarious position of the British steel industry.

Roy Rickhuss, General Secretary of Community, said: “Clearly this is extremely worrying news for the workforce and their families, and we are engaging with the company to understand their plans and examine any alternatives that could save jobs.

''Government must take these distressing developments as a wake-up call that more must be done to support our steel industry though this crisis so it can survive and then thrive playing a central role in rebuilding our economy.''

Under normal trading conditions, commercial contracts make up the majority of Sheffield Forgemasters' work, alongside core defence work for the UK and US defence industries.

David Bond, Chief Executive Officer at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “The decision to make redundancies has been extremely difficult for us, but staff cuts have become an unavoidable necessity in order to protect the majority of jobs at Sheffield Forgemasters.

“Although our defence work remains unaffected, we have seen a significant downturn for commercial work driven by the pandemic, leaving many areas of our plant well below capacity. Over the short-term, this poses significant operational challenges, which have to be met.”

David added: “We are hopeful that the 95 projected redundancies can be reduced through voluntary redundancy or via internal re-deployment. Many highly skilled positions within the business will be protected and our apprentices training programme will continue, ensuring succession.''

In a statement, the Mayor of Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis said: "My heart goes out to workers and families who face an uncertain future, and there is no doubt this is a blow. Forgemasters is synonymous with Sheffield and has a track record of creating good jobs and apprenticeships for people in the city and beyond.

"However, I know the people and businesses of South Yorkshire are resilient and innovative. It is these traits that will power not just the recovery from COVID, but renewal for our economy."

He also called on the government to support South Yorkshire's industry: "We need the government to put their money where their mouth is on a manifesto commitment to level up the economy. That means backing South Yorkshire’s industry and innovators at the Comprehensive Spending Review, so we can kickstart our fightback from the pandemic - unlocking a jobs-rich recovery and prosperity."