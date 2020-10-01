South Yorkshire Police has launched a further appeal for information, five years on from the attack of 80-year-old Tommy Ward in Rotherham.

The pensioner was assaulted in his home in Maltby on Thursday 1 October. Emergency serviced were called to the scene on Salisbury Road and Mr Ward was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A safety box containing around £30,000 was taken from Mr Ward's home.

Four months after the assault, on Tuesday 23 February, Mr Ward died a result of his injuries and detectives launched a murder investigation.

Over the last four years, a number of people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including murder, robbery and aggravated burglary. But no-one has been charged.

Five years later, police continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lee Nesbeth said:

This was a vicious attack on a defenceless, elderly man, which ultimately resulted in him losing his life. Tommy’s death sent shockwaves throughout the Maltby community, which is incredibly tight-knit, and we have worked unrelentingly over the last five years to identify those responsible for this crime. Detective Inspector Lee Nesbeth, deputy senior investigating officer

He added: "I want to remind the public of this horrific act of violence on the five-year anniversary of that first phone call to emergency services, and I’m appealing to anyone out there that may still hold information about what happened to come forward.

"There are individuals out there who know what happened to Tommy and there are still people yet to talk to police about what they know.

"I'd ask those people to think about Tommy’s family – his loved ones, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They have fought for five years for answers, to find out what happened to him. They are desperate to know why someone would want to harm Tommy.

"This remains an active investigation with specially trained officers in regular contact with Tommy’s family. Those officers and I want to give his family the answers they rightly deserve, to get some justice for their loved one."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101.