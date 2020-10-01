Wakefield and Rotherham have been added to the government's watchlist as 'areas of concern' following a rise in Covid-19 cases.Meanwhile, Sheffield has been escalated to an 'area of enhanced support' after what the council has described as a "sustained rise in cases over the last 21 days".

According to Sheffield Council, cases are mainly prevalent in young people, with cases now being found across the whole of the city and not confined to certain areas and postcodes.

In a Tweet, the council said: "Cases are mainly prevalent in younger people and it has remained at this level for the last few weeks, although we are starting to see increased cases in older people."

As of 27 September 95.1 people per every 100,000 are testing positive for Covid-19 in the city, with an average of 78 positive cases per day.

On Wednesday 30 September, Wakefield Council urged people living in the district to follow the following guidelines after a rise in cases.

Wear a face covering, if you can, in any enclosed public space

Maintain social distancing, wherever possible

Avoid any hugging or close contact with anyone outside your household

Avoid car sharing with anyone outside your household, if you can

Maintain regular handwashing

Stick to six – no social gatherings of more than six people indoors or outdoors.”

According to the council, cases have risen significantly, anticipated to be in the region of 70 per 100,000 people testing positive this week, compared to last week when it was 37.4.

The council's leader urged everyone to "act now":

It is crucial that everyone must act now and follow the important guidance in place. We all need to play our part to protect not only ourselves, but all of those around us, from this virus. If we don’t, the harsh reality is that it will affect others, causing more infections, more hospital Cllr Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council

What is an area of enhanced support?

According to Public Health England an area of enhanced support will be provided with increased national support and actions taken may include significant additional widespread testing.

What is an area of concern?

An area of concern is the lowest level on Public Health England's watchlist, but extra precautions are likely because they display some of the highest rates of new infection in the country.

In these cases the local council will take action. For example they might do more testing in care homes or work with communities they have identified as higher risk.