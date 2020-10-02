The lawns of Wentworth Woodhouse stately home in Rotherham have been decorated with a flock of 10,000 birds carrying people’s memories of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The huge outdoor art installation features tiny birds made out of wood which have been hand-decorated by toddlers, pensioners in care homes, parents, schoolchildren and key workers.

More than 4,000 children from 17 local schools took part, along with young people engaged with Rotherham United Community Sports Trust.

The birds have been decorated by pensioners in care homes, toddlers and key workers Credit: Wentworth Woodhouse

The Flock launches on Saturday 3 October and thousands of people are expected to visit throughout the month.

Messages adorning the birds include lyrics by The Beatles and Bob Marley and positive mottos such as ‘Love and light will shine through the dark’ and ‘The first hug of loved ones will always mean the most’.

They also feature scenes of Yorkshire and also tributes to the NHS and loved ones who died from the virus.

"The Flock is a piece of social history," said artist Julie Edwards of Planet Art, who developed the concept with her partner Ron Thompson.

"It records memories from one of the most difficult experiences in modern times. People put their heart and soul into expressing what life was like for them."

Thousands are expected to visit the outdoor installation Credit: Wentworth Woodhouse

Charities and organisations are represented in the artwork, including Art Works South Yorkshire, the Sense Centre Rotherham, Social Eyes Rotherham, Age UK Barnsley, literacy project Grimm & Co.

Residents from Jubilee Nursing Home in Greasbrough and Cherry Trees in Kimberworth Park painted birds and heritage craftsmen and bosses from Woodhead Group, who are currently tackling £7.6 million of roof repairs at the site, also got on board with the creation.

Sarah McLeod, CEO of the Trust, said: "We are so proud of The Flock and the overwhelming response from the public.

"It’s a vibrant and creative outpouring of all the emotions people have gone through since the March lockdown - there are happy memories from families who got to spend more time with each other, too.

"We hope visitors will walk through the birds, reflect on the unprecedented times we are living through and the need to continue protecting each other from the virus."

Viewings will be regulated by pre-booked slots and social distancing.