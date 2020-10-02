Doncaster man charged with attempted murder following Balby Road stabbing

A 26-year-old man has appeared before court charged in connection with a reported stabbing on Balby Road Doncaster earlier this week.

The emergency services were called to reports a man had been injured at 2.20pm on Monday 28 September.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds, where he remains in a stable condition.

Benedict Zvekare, of St John’s Road, Doncaster, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 2 October charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody, to appear at Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

Three other men have been arrested in connection with the incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and two men aged 40 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.