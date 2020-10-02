Katie's Oscroft reports from Appletreewick.

A boom in staycations during the pandemic has seen some businesses across the region thrive and even expand.

Bookings at campsites in Yorkshire went up by more than a third after lockdown restrictions eased.

Gary Morgan who's the managing partner of Richard Baldwin Motorhomes, based in Halifax, explained: "Whilst we were closed, whilst we were in lockdown, we were missing two, two and a half very good selling months, since we've come back there was such a pent up demand, that to be fair it's been very difficult to keep up with it. So we've probably almost caught up with the sales we would have missed out on in lockdown."

Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Gary Morgan says the industry has profited from restriction on travelling abroad: "We have benefited from what was going on in the airline industry, so we have seen a massive, massive increase in first time buyers which has caused problems with stock, normally they are travelling off in aeroplanes."

And in Lincolnshire, it is a similar tale. Bookings for September were up by a fifth on 2019.

Neli Kirby owns the Savoy Hotel in Skegness. He says there has been a surge in visitors since restrictions eased: "We could quite comfortably sell the hotel at weekend, four, five, six, seven, ever ten times over:"

He's hopeful the popularity of staycations will continue until at least next year: "International travel might be difficult for a couple of years for a lot of people, so I think next year all being well, we'll see definitely an increase in people staying in this country, holidaying et cetera."