£10,000 reward offered 18 years after unsolved murder of Leeds man

A £10,000 reward is being offered to try to solve the case of a retired merchant navy captain who was murdered at his home in Leeds more than 18 years ago.

Leonard Farrar, who was 71, was found stabbed to death in the hallway of his house on Cardinal Road in Beeston on May 4, 2002.

Police discovered his body after going to investigate when his car was found burned out nearby.

Despite a major inquiry and repeated appeals in the years since Mr Farrar's death, no one has ever been charged.

The charity Crimestoppers is now offering £10,000 for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

Gemma Gibbs, the charity's Yorkshire regional manager, said: "His family are still desperate for answers as to who was responsible, which is why our charity is keen to hear anonymously from anyone with information.

“It’s shocking to think that no one has been held to account for what they did to Leonard. No one deserves protection for murder and we believe someone out there will have suspicions or know exactly who attacked Leonard."

Anyone with information should call 0800 555111.