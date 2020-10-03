Conservative Party to set up new headquarters in Leeds

The Conservative Party will open a new headquarters in Leeds, they will announce today.

At the start of the party's annual conference – being held virtually this year – the party's co-chairman will tell members the move is part of a commitment to the "blue wall" areas that voted for Boris Johnson at the last election.

A host of seats across the north of England, Midlands and parts of Wales were won by the Tories, some of them for the first time in their history, in December

Amanda Milling, co-chairman of the party, is set to open the Tory conference on Saturday with the announcement that staff will be moved to Leeds in order to focus attention on the region.

"We are determined to show our commitment to the blue wall seats," Ms Milling is expected to say.

"That's why I am thrilled to announce that CCHQ (Conservative Campaign HQ) will be opening a headquarters in Leeds.

"This new headquarters will provide the party with a base at the heart of the blue wall because we're in it for the long haul."

The party said it was aiming to have the headquarters open next year, but the exact location is yet to be decided.

It will retain a base in Westminster.

Ms Milling is set to add: "Leeds is a key part of our plan to build back better for the people of this country and building a campaign presence there reinforces our commitment to that task."