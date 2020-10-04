Scunthorpe couple get married 18 miles into windswept Jersey marathon

A couple from Lincolnshire braved wild weather to get married – 18 miles into a marathon.

Sue and Colin Johnson from Scunthorpe stopped part way through their run on the island of Jersey to say their vows, before completing the final eight miles.

The couple, who have run the marathon twice before, had to contend with strong winds and rain, but said their big day was what they had always wanted.

Colin said: "We enjoy running so much, we enjoy each other so much. The obvious thing was to combine the two."

Sue added: "I know it's probably not for a lot of people – they're probably sitting their thinking we must be mad, but it just suits us."

The couple were joined by a handful of loved ones for the ceremony.

Asked shortly after their nuptials how they would celebrate at the end of the race, Sue said: "We'll have coffee, and a whole cake."