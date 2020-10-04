Search for new home for Scunthorpe rare fire engine collection

Report by Sarah Clark

A collection of rare fire engines in Scunthorpe which is thought to be the biggest of its kind in the country has just weeks to find a new home.

The Museum of RAF firefighting has been using a building on Billet Lane owned by North Lincolnshire County Council rent-free.

But the council has now found tenants for the premises, and the museum volunteers say its vast collection of memorabilia is at risk of being split up.