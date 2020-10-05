The annual Bradford City Runs event which usually takes place in the autumn is going virtual this year.

It usually attracts thousands of running enthusiasts from all over the region each year, but as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have had to think outside the box to make the 2020 event happen.

The Virtual Bradford City Runs 2020 has been launched by Bradford Council’s Community Sports & Activities Development Unit, and aims to encourage runners of all abilities to run the race in their local area instead to raise money for causes close to home.

The event takes place between Saturday 24 October and Sunday 1 November 2020 with two main distance options available, 5km and 10km, and an additional 1 mile race for children under the age of 11.

Participants can choose their own route and have to complete the distance at any time during the final week of October, which coincides with the school half term. But runners are being asked to stay with their own household or social bubble.

Organisers are encouraging families to get involved and children to dress up in Halloween fancy dress for their run and send photos to the council, with a prize on offer for the best outfit.

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Healthy People and Places said: "I’m so pleased a version of the Bradford City Runs event can go ahead this year after all. I hope people of all ages will sign up and run in their local parks and neighbourhoods and raise money for good causes in the process. It has always been a popular event for Bradford residents and I’m glad it has been adapted so runners can still take part in their own way and have fun.

"I would like to thank our partners, sponsors and everyone involved for their hard work and making Virtual Bradford City Runs happen."

More information about the event can be found on the Bradford City Runs website.