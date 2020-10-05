Former cricketer Sir Ian Botham makes first appearance in House of Lords

England cricketing hero Sir Ian Botham has made his first appearance as a peer in the House of Lords.

Brexit backer, Lord Botham donned the traditional scarlet and ermine-trimmed robe for his introduction ceremony and swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

Technical problems delayed the start of proceedings, with Lord Speaker Lord Fowler joking; "I think rain has stopped play just for the moment."

The clerk referred to him as Baron Botham of Ravensworth, his home village, however he will be known as Lord Botham.

Lord Botham told the chamber: "I, Ian Lord Botham, do swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and her successors, according to the law. So help me God."

He will sit as a non-party political crossbench peer.

In August, Lord Botham was named as one of 36 new peers whom Boris Johnson nominated in his dissolution honours list.