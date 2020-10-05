Four men have been charged after tens of thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs and cash were recovered from a car in the Cleveland area.

The drugs and cash were seized on the evening of Friday 2 October after officers from West Yorkshire Police along with officers from Cleveland Police stopped a Skoda car.

Mohammed Irfan Dad, of Sandhurst Place, Harehills and Mohammed Adil Rehem, of Spencer Place, Chapeltown were both charged with Conspiracy to supply Class A Controlled Drugs and Possession of Criminal Property. Rehem was also charged with disqualified driving.

Kamran Suleman from Ingleby Barwick, Thornaby and Colin Hill, of Robertson House, Thornaby have been charged with Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

DCI Mark Walker from Protective Services Crime said