An investigation into a fatal plane crash in Lincolnshire last year has found the aircraft's engine was in "poor condition" and had "several defects".

Simon Barrett, from the Boston area, was killed in the accident at Mavis Enderby near Spilsby on the afternoon of 15 December 2019.

The 55-year-old pilot had taken off in his Colibri MB2 to test a modification to the plane's fuel system. As the G-BUDW aircraft took off, witnesses heard the engine running roughly before it disappeared from view. The crash site was found around one hour later.

Pilot Simon Barrett died following the crash at Mavis Enderby on the afternoon of Sunday 15th December Credit: Lincolnshire Police

The report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) says it is likely Mr Barrett attempted to fly a circuit to land back at the airfield.

The AAIB says: "The investigation found the engine was in poor condition with several defects including a crack in the cylinder head, a split in the inlet manifold joint and deposits on the valve seats.

"Any of these on their own or a combination of these, could explain the rough running.

"The report highlights the guidance issued by the LAA regarding pilot maintenance, on‑condition engine monitoring, development of a maintenance schedule and the requirements relating to approval of modifications."