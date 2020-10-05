Officers from Humberside Police have arrested three people in connection with the reported stabbing of a man in Hull on Saturday 3 October.

The man is currently in a serious condition in hospital.

Police were called to Doncaster Street at around 10.15pm on Saturday and the area remained cordoned off on Sunday as police carried out investigations.

Two men, aged 38 and 48, and a 36-year-old woman, remain in police custody and are assisting officers with enquiries.

Detective Inspector Andy Crawforth said:

We appreciate the impact that this kind of incident can have on residents but I can reassure you that this is believed to have involved people known to each other and that there is no risk to the wider public. Detective Inspector Andy Crawforth, Humberside Police

Anyone with information relating to the incident is being encouraged to contact police.