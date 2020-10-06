Almost 500 students and staff at the University of Sheffield have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the autumn term last week.

The university has been recording its daily number of cases since Monday 28 September.

Since Friday 2 October there have been 171 new student cases and three new positive cases amongst staff - meaning the total figure stands at 479 cases.

The institute says affected students and their households are quarantining as per the government guidelines. It adds that it is regularly reviewing safety measures and teaching arrangements in line with guidance.

The on-campus teaching volume is currently at around 20% of what the university would normally provide, with most teaching being delivered digitally in order to reduce infection risk on campus.

A spokesperson from the university said: "We recognise how difficult it is for students who are new to Sheffield and need to self-isolate because of Covid-19 cases."To make sure we are supporting students in the best way possible, we will contact all students who are self-isolating to check on their welfare and offer practical and emotional support.

"We will also make sure that all students know how to access our mental health and wellbeing services while isolating."

The institute says it is providing the following support for students staying in university accommodation:

A daily check-in on students who are symptomatic or who have tested positive.

Providing support in accessing medication, shopping and food deliveries - including access to a guaranteed delivery of an ‘essentials’ food, toiletries and laundry product package while self isolating.

Providing students’ details for local collect and deliver laundry services.

Ensuring all students know what to do if they or their flatmates become symptomatic, or very unwell.

Offering a range of online residence life activities to support engagement and community building.

Providing daily peer to peer support drop-in sessions for students who are not self isolating and may need assistance or signposting to support services.

It comes as figures reveal reported cases in the city as a whole have risen from 100.9 per 100,000 people to 286.6 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, 373 cases have been recorded at Sheffield Hallam University over the last two weeks.

The university says it has a plan in place to deal with outbreaks. On their website, the university says: "We are working closely with the Sheffield City Council public health team and Public Health England to manage potential infection clusters and outbreaks.

"We meet and communicate regularly with Sheffield City Council, the University of Sheffield, local NHS trusts and other colleagues from across the city to monitor and review plans.

"A University Outbreak Response Team has been established to coordinate action for clusters or outbreaks of Covid-19 infection. This group has access to reporting data and will review this daily. The team will also work in conjunction with the director of public health at Sheffield City Council. Arrangements are in place for out of hours escalation if this becomes necessary."

