Grimbsy man jailed for two years after being caught running cannabis factory

A man from Grimbsy who was caught running a cannabis factory in the town has been jailed for two years.

Kamil Wojnarowicz, 29 of Gilbey Road was arrested on Monday 11 May by Operation Galaxy teams from Humberside Police following a warrant at a property in the West Marsh street.

Officers uncovered more than 70 cannabis plants and a quantity of amphetamine. It was also found the electricity supply had been tampered with in order to power the cannabis grow.

Wojnarowicz later admitted production of cannabis, possession of a class B drug and abstraction of electricity and was sentenced to 22 months in prison at Grimsby Crown Court on Tuesday 6 October.

Detective Inspector Tom Kelly said: "In the front bedroom of the house we found 72 plants of between one and two feet high and there was evidence of a previous grow in the middle bedroom of the house.

"In the fridge, we also discovered a bag of amphetamine and it was clear that the pre-payment meter for the electricity supply had been crudely bypassed.

"Tampering with the electrics in this way is extremely dangerous – not only to the people in the property itself but to those living in neighbouring houses.

"There is a real risk of fires starting and spreading to neighbouring homes, particularly in terraced properties such as this one.

"We also know the impact that drug-related crime such as this has on the wider community and that’s not something we’re willing to tolerate."