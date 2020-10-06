North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for help in finding a 72-year-old man who went missing six days ago.

Joseph Cafferkey, from Dijon Avenue, Acomb, York has not been seen since lunchtime on Wednesday 30 September 2020.

He visited his local Post Office at around 9.25am that same day, and a worried neighbour reported him missing on Friday 2 October after he failed to attend a doctor’s appointment.

Officers say his disappearance is out of character and his family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

It's believed he does not have access to a mobile phone or money.

Following enquiries, it's confirmed the pensioner sustained a stomach injury after falling at his home on Saturday 26 September, which required medical attention.

As a result of the colder conditions and heavy rain in recent days, officers are concerned he faces an increased risk of being been exposed to the elements if he has become unwell, fallen or lost while walking.

Joseph is described as white, medium build, with receding grey hair. He may have used public transport and taxis since his disappearance, but it is known that he preferred to walk due to the risks of coronavirus.

Police have led extensive searched in the Acomb and York area, including carrying out house-to-house checks. Officers have also carried out CCTV and regular hospital, transport and financial checks.

Police have searched St Nicks Nature Reserve at Layerthorpe where Joseph volunteered until he broke a hip around a year ago. It is also known he visited York Crematorium to visit a memorial plaque for his wife who passed away around five years ago.

Officers say the retired building site labourer is also a regular at a number of local pubs including the Severus Social Club on Milner Street, The Lighthorseman Hotel on Fulford Road, and the Brigadier Gerard on Monkgate.

He has family connections in Warrington in Cheshire, Holyhead in Wales and in County Mayo, Republic of Ireland.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.