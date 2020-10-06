Watch Katharine Walker's report.

The play therapy team at Leeds Children's Hospital has won a national award, recognising the work they do with sick youngsters.

Play therapy and distraction is an important part of treatment for a child in hospital - and can make a huge difference for patients and their families, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team in Leeds was awarded the Play Specialist Team of the Year by the charity, Starlight Children's Foundation, as part of a virtual ceremony.

They say it's given everyone in the hospital a huge boost, after a difficult six months.

The play therapy team has been recognised for their work with patients Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Play leader, Lucy Dove, said: ''It was amazing - we obviously did it through Microsoft Teams due to social distancing - but seeing everyone's face light up when we won the award, it was amazing and I think the team has worked so hard and winning this award has shown that - it's been such a morale boost - and everybody has come together during these times."

Clinical Director at the hospital, Mike Richards, hopes the award will highlight the important work the team does.

He said: ''It's fantastic, they are a fundamental part of what we do in Leeds Children's Hospital and they make what can be quite a frightening and uncomfortable experience for children tolerable, safe and often fun.

"So them being recognised for the quality of input they give is so so well deserved and we're very, very proud of them."