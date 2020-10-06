Rail passengers in Yorkshire are being urged to check before travelling on the weekend of Saturday 31 October and Sunday 1 November due to improvement works at Leeds station.

It's part of Network Rail's £161 million Platform Zero project, to create the first new platform at the station in 20 years.

The works are due to be completed at the end of the year and will allow more trains in and out of the station, in order to help meet rail demand in the future.

During the weekend of 31 October, engineers will be upgrading the signalling systems and connecting overhead line equipment.

Platforms 1 to 5 will be closed all day on Saturday and Sunday with all platforms fully closed between 23:40 on Saturday 31 October until 11:40 on Sunday 1 November. As a result, some train services will be affected, but rail replacement bus services will run instead, picking up passengers at New Station Street and dropping off on Sovereign Street.

Platform 1 will reopen to passengers on Monday 2 November, meaning the temporary platform will close.

Matt Rice, North and East Route Director for Network Rail, said: "This work at Leeds station is a major step towards huge benefits for passengers. Platform Zero will create more space for trains, more seats for passengers and bring more reliable journeys thanks to the improved track layout.

"The majority of this project has been carried out without disrupting train services, but this vital weekend work can only be done safely by limiting the number of trains coming in and out of the station. We’d also like to say a big thanks to residents and businesses next to the station for their continued patience and support as we approach the final stages of construction."

Network Rail says further details on the rail replacement plan will be published later this month, ensuring travel can still take place between places including York, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Sheffield and Bradford.

Steve Hopkinson, Regional Director at Northern, said: "The creation of Platform Zero is vital for our plans to increase capacity, run longer trains and provide improved services for our customers. Our aim is to make a positive impact for the north of England and the improvements being carried out at Leeds will help us achieve this.

"Customers who intend to travel during the closures should allow extra time for their journeys and plan ahead carefully – details of the timetables will be available via National Rail Enquiries and the Northern website."

Network Rail is reminding people, aside from those who are exempt, to wear face coverings, or face a fine of up to £3,200.