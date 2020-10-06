RSPCA launches appeal after dead 'emaciated' dog found dumped in Keighley park

The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information after a dead, emaciated dog was found dumped in a park in Keighley.

The discovery was made in Victoria Park by a member of the public on Monday 21st September.

The animal has been described as a three-year-old male American bulldog type dog.

RSPCA Inspector Emma Brook is carrying out investigations. She said: "This must have been an awful discovery for the person who found this dog’s body and we are very keen to find out what happened to this poor dog.

"He was emaciated and all of his ribs are clearly visible. He also had a large number of pressure sores across the body and legs. There was faecal matter around his backend and there was a strong ammonia smell so I suspect that this poor dog had been living in his own mess with no suitable bedding which resulted in the pressure sores.

"It’s likely that the dog hadn’t been in the park for more than a few days but it could have been as little as a few hours, unfortunately the vets were not able to give us an exact time. This was a three-year-old brindle, male American bulldog type dog and he was microchipped but unfortunately this hasn’t led to any information."

Anyone with information relating to what happened is urged to contact the RSPCA.