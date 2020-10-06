Watch Sally Simpson's report

A leading psychiatrist is warning that while huge emphasis is being placed on protecting people's physical health during lockdown, chronic conditions such as anxiety and depression are on the rise and are in danger of being overlooked.

One in four of us are predicted to experience a mental health problem this year. Charities and clinicians are both facing increased demands on their services at a time when both face-to-face contact and finances are limited.

Clinical psychiatrist Nuwan Dissanayaka explains: "It's been quite surprising some people have been quite resilient and they have managed the crisis quite well other people who've been well for quite a long time and become unwell and sometimes required hospital admissions sometimes after years of remaining well.

"I think there are a number of factors but one of the things is that increased isolation not being able to go about their lives doing the things they would normally do which is very protective for people."

Alison Hindmoor received support from The Cellar Trust Credit: ITV Yorkshire

The Cellar Trust, a mental health support charity in Bradford was forced to close its cafe during lockdown. Alison Hindmoor, who's had help from the charity for several years, says it left a huge gap in her life.

"I suffer with anxiety problems and they come and go and they were coming. I was coping but they were getting worse.

"With the sort of things that I have it's being restricted and not being able to do the things that you normally can do that would look after your mental health and the world changed so dramatically in the one quick shoot really.

"One of the comforting things that I used to do was simple things like going to a cafe for a coffee and a snack suddenly you can't do that it may not sound like a lot but it is when you add it all together."

The Cellar Trust's cafe had to close during lockdown Credit: ITV Yorkshire

The cafe has now reopened and with the added help of the Haven's support line, Alison is learning to live with local lockdowns and says the voice on the end of the phone is invaluable.

She says: "What's good about Haven is they can spend a chunk of time on the phone with you, you don't feel rushed and pressurised. I think that they make you feel like you're worth something."

The charity's crisis support service, The Haven provided 304 support sessions in May last year. That figure more than doubled in the same month this year.

